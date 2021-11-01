Angelina Jolie Paired a Giraffe Onesie with High Heels for Halloween

On Sunday, her Eternals co-star Lauren Ridloff shared throwback photos from a Halloween party Jolie hosted while the entire cast was filming in the Canary Islands, and there's evidence of the Maleficent star dressed up as a giraffe — a chic giraffe, that is. "No dressing up this year, so here are some old pics from the Halloween party when @briantyreehenry and I reigned supreme for Best Costume (guess who we were) and @angelinajolie dressed up as a giraffe…Happy Halloween 👻🎃💀," Ridloff captioned a slideshow of images from the bash.