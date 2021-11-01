Angelina Jolie Paired a Giraffe Onesie with High Heels for Halloween
Only Angelina Jolie could make a giraffe onesie look chic.
On Sunday, her Eternals co-star Lauren Ridloff shared throwback photos from a Halloween party Jolie hosted while the entire cast was filming in the Canary Islands, and there's evidence of the Maleficent star dressed up as a giraffe — a chic giraffe, that is. "No dressing up this year, so here are some old pics from the Halloween party when @briantyreehenry and I reigned supreme for Best Costume (guess who we were) and @angelinajolie dressed up as a giraffe…Happy Halloween 👻🎃💀," Ridloff captioned a slideshow of images from the bash.
In one photo, Jolie is pictured posing next to Ridloff in a spotted giraffe costume with a hood that she wore over her head. Despite the onesie's silly appearance, Jolie still maintained her signature glam, wearing winged liner and a glossy lip.
During a recent interview with Variety, the cast was asked about the Halloween party in question, and Ridloff revealed that Angelina paired her look with "back heels" for extra height. I mean, it make sense — after all, giraffes are one of the world's tallest animals.
Meanwhile, cast member Lia McHugh, who went as an angel, added that the get-together was "really fun" and a "pre-COVID celebration."