Angelina Jolie Getting Embarrassed While Doing the Electric Slide Is So Relatable

Angelina Jolie is just your average proud mom — well, apart from her mega-successful acting career and fashion-icon status. And the latest post to surface from her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's college orientation proves that Angelina is normal like the rest of us and gets embarrassed around cameras.

Over the weekend, the actress announced that her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, would be attending Spelman University in the fall. Shortly after Jolie shared a photo from the "SendOff," Morehouse College put out its own post, which captured a group of upcoming Morehouse and Spelman students and their parents doing the electric slide.

At one point, a timid Angelina jumps in before exiting the group in laughter and hugging her daughter. "You know the family reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @angelinajolie some moves on the dance floor," read the video.

"Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Incoming Spelmanite freshman, dances with Morehouse and Spelman Alumni at the Los Angeles Send Off for Incoming Freshman Students," the Instagram caption read.

On Monday, Angelina celebrated the next chapter in Zahara's life with a snap of the underclassman posing with fellow students. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the caption read. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."