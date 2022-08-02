Angelina Jolie Getting Embarrassed While Doing the Electric Slide Is So Relatable

Just your average supportive mom.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2022
Angelina Jolie Looking Over Shoulder Cream Top 2017 U.N. Visit
Photo: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie is just your average proud mom — well, apart from her mega-successful acting career and fashion-icon status. And the latest post to surface from her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt's college orientation proves that Angelina is normal like the rest of us and gets embarrassed around cameras.

Over the weekend, the actress announced that her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, would be attending Spelman University in the fall. Shortly after Jolie shared a photo from the "SendOff," Morehouse College put out its own post, which captured a group of upcoming Morehouse and Spelman students and their parents doing the electric slide.

At one point, a timid Angelina jumps in before exiting the group in laughter and hugging her daughter. "You know the family reunion is lit when #SpelhouseLA is showing @angelinajolie some moves on the dance floor," read the video.

"Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Incoming Spelmanite freshman, dances with Morehouse and Spelman Alumni at the Los Angeles Send Off for Incoming Freshman Students," the Instagram caption read.

On Monday, Angelina celebrated the next chapter in Zahara's life with a snap of the underclassman posing with fellow students. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" the caption read. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

