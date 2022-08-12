Angelina Jolie Looked Like a Goth Coastal Grandma While Dropping Her Daughter Zahara Off at College

It's no secret Angelina Jolie wears a lot of hats (A-list actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian, to name a few). But when dropping her 17-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, off at college earlier this week, she was simply just another proud mom.

Shortly after making headlines for doing the electric slide at Zahara's college orientation, Jolie was back at Spelman University to help her daughter settle in for the semester — an occasion that was documented on Instagram by the vice president for student affairs. In Darryl Holloman's post, the actress posed with the school's president, Dr. Helene Gayle, on campus while wearing a low-key outfit of black flowy pants and a matching black billowy blouse. The mother-of-six pulled her hair back with a claw clip to complete the look and accessorized with black platform sandals and a tote bag.

In the second slide of the post, Jolie was asked how she felt about being a Spelman mom, to which she replied, "I'm gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet." Dr. Gayle then joked that there would be "plenty of time to cry" later in the week, causing Jolie to quip, "I heard tomorrow night's the big night. I'm holding it together still." The post also included a snap of the mother-daughter duo standing alongside Holloman in what looks like a dorm room.

Angelina first shared the news of Zahara's college decision through a photo posted to her Instagram account late last month. "Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" she captioned a snap of the group of girls all sporting Spelman apparel. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."