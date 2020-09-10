Angelina Jolie Donated to a Lemonade Stand
Two boys are raising money for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
A duo of British schoolboys — 6-year-old Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaa — got a surprise donation from Angelina Jolie. The two best friends set up a lemonade stand in London (anyone interested can follow them at @lemonaidboys) and managed to get the attention of Jolie, who donated an undisclosed sum of money via her agent. To celebrate, Moosa and Ishaa posted a video to Instagram that showed off their thank you note from Jolie.
"Hi Angelina, I'm Ayaan. And I'm Mikaeel. And we're the LemonAid boys. We just wanted to say thank you for donating to our cause," they say in the clip before offering Jolie an invite to have a glass of lemonade next time she's in town.
Shakil Moosa, Ayaan's father, told CNN that Jolie's agent contacted the boys' families and offered to donate to their cause, the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
"She's been so amazing. It's surreal — she's not just a random star, you're talking about one of the top names on the planet so it's a bit overwhelming," Shakil said. "She's phenomenal."
CNN adds that "half of Yemen's population is at risk of famine, with millions hungry, starving or malnourished." Additionally, the country is reeling from an outbreak of cholera alongside the global coronavirus pandemic. Through their lemonade stand, which also sells baked goods, Ayaan and Mikaeel have raised a total of $90,944, though they hope to get a total of £150,000, or about $192,000.
"They were gobsmacked that people were living like that. It's the first time in their lives they realized not everybody is living like them," Shakil said of the pair's fundraising efforts. "They were keen to do something ... and decided whatever couple of hundred pounds we made, we would give to a charity."