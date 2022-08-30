Angelina Jolie Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Two-Piece Outfit That's Grabbing Ahold of Hollywood

It’s a surprising combo for Jolie.

Published on August 30, 2022 @ 09:30PM

Angelina Jolie Crop Top Outfit
Photo: BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie is known for her sophisticated, refined fashion choices — and to say she always looks elegant, even when she's going for a more low-key look, is truly an understatement. (Think: form-fitting wrap dresses, breezy linen pants, and timeless blouses.) So given her knack for such classic pieces, her latest ensemble was a welcome surprise — as in, there was a bit more bare skin involved and it featured the bold pants trend that's supermodels love, and we're 100 percent here for it.

During a recent solo outing in Los Angeles, Jolie proved — yet again — that she's totally on board with Olsen Twin dressing. If you're not familiar with it, you can read all about the trend here. TL;DR: It means head-to-toe black attire and lots of oversized silhouettes, which are two facets that describe Jolie's recent look to a T. The actress opted for a black crop top, a surprising pick considering Jolie isn't one to do an exposed midriff very often. Nevertheless, she rocked it, and undoubtedly caused a surge in searches for "black crop tank."

Jolie paired the crop top with ultra-voluminous, low-rise trousers, aka the cool-girl pants that supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber have been rocking for months. The loose-fitting style oozes nonchalant vibes, but some with a secret, practical feature: the billowy silhouette is actually comfy, allowing for ample air flow and movement. All that to say, these bottoms are cool and comfy — what more could you ask for? Also worth mentioning: Jolie's combo of crop top and baggy bottoms is right in line with the tiny top, big pants trend that's been taking Hollywood by storm.

The actress rounded out her laidback look with black platform sandals and that XXL Saint Laurent Icare bag that quickly became the unofficial schlepp bag of celebrities. Well done, Jolie.

Ready to rock Jolie's easygoing (but still elevated) two-piece outfit formula? Shop crop tops and oversized trousers below.

