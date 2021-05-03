Angelina Jolie Looks Unrecognizable with Blonde Hair in the First Look at Marvel's Eternals
The first footage of Oscar winner Chloé Zhao's Marvel outing is here.
It's been nearly two whole years since we got a teaser of blonde Angelina Jolie in Marvel's Eternals, and now, the studio has given us the first official look at Jolie in character in the film.
On Monday, Marvel shared a video compilation of footage from upcoming movies like Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson and Shang Chi starring Simu Liu. The montage also included the first released footage from Eternals, the film based on the comics of the same name.
Amid the packed footage, Jolie could be seen with blonde hair, wielding what looks like a magic sword.
Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals stars Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington, and Kumail Nanjiani. In another scene from the video, Jolie could be seen with long blonde hair and a white shirtdress.
Hayek could also be seen in the teaser, riding in on horseback in full-on western cowboy ensemble.
Eternals is Zhao's first Marvel film, as well as the first of her films to be released after she won the Oscar last week for Best Director. The film follows the events after 2019's Avengers: Endgame, focusing on the Eternals, an immortal alien race, who reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Jolie plays Thena, a warrior who can form weapons out of cosmic energy (hence the magical sword).
Jolie recently spoke out about taking on more acting roles instead of directing, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years. I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it."
The film hits theaters on November 5 of this year, so it won't be long now until we get more of Jolie as a cosmic action hero.