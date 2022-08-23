Angelina Jolie Mastered Olsen Twin Dressing When Taking Her Daughter Vivianne to a Broadway Show

In case you missed it, pretty much everyone is dressing like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen again — including Angelina Jolie. What exactly does that mean? Think oversized silhouettes, tons of black monochrome, and gigantic sunglasses, all of which were sported by the actress when taking her daughter, Vivianne Jolie-Pitt, to see Dear Evan Hansen over the weekend.

In a photo posted on the Broadway show's Instagram account, the mother-daughter duo was pictured standing alongside Anthony Norman, who currently plays Evan Hansen on the national tour. Captioned, "👋👋👋 waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne this weekend in Philly," the snapshot showed Jolie posing in a breezy black maxi dress that featured a deep V-neckline, billowy sleeves, and a bow detail at the waist. Oversized black-tinted glasses, a simple necklace, and a matching black Saint Laurent crossbody bag completed Jolie's look, and she wore her brown hair straight and parted on the side.

For her part, Vivianne opted for a lighter — but no less comfortable — look when dressing for the show, wearing an oversized plain white crew neck sweatshirt and baggy dark wash jeans. In the second photo in the post, the 14-year-old (who Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt) seemed to have gotten a souvenir and was pictured holding Evan Hansen's cast from the musical's first act.

This isn't the first time Jolie has flexed her Olsen twin dressing skills as of late. Just weeks prior, the multi-hyphenate wore a similarly slouchy, all-black outfit comprised of flowy pants and a matching blouse when dropping her daughter Zahara off for her freshman year at Spelman University.