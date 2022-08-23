Angelina Jolie Mastered Olsen Twin Dressing When Taking Her Daughter Vivianne to a Broadway Show

Black is the new black.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022
Angelina Jolie
Photo: Getty Images

In case you missed it, pretty much everyone is dressing like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen again — including Angelina Jolie. What exactly does that mean? Think oversized silhouettes, tons of black monochrome, and gigantic sunglasses, all of which were sported by the actress when taking her daughter, Vivianne Jolie-Pitt, to see Dear Evan Hansen over the weekend.

In a photo posted on the Broadway show's Instagram account, the mother-daughter duo was pictured standing alongside Anthony Norman, who currently plays Evan Hansen on the national tour. Captioned, "👋👋👋 waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne this weekend in Philly," the snapshot showed Jolie posing in a breezy black maxi dress that featured a deep V-neckline, billowy sleeves, and a bow detail at the waist. Oversized black-tinted glasses, a simple necklace, and a matching black Saint Laurent crossbody bag completed Jolie's look, and she wore her brown hair straight and parted on the side.

For her part, Vivianne opted for a lighter — but no less comfortable — look when dressing for the show, wearing an oversized plain white crew neck sweatshirt and baggy dark wash jeans. In the second photo in the post, the 14-year-old (who Jolie shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt) seemed to have gotten a souvenir and was pictured holding Evan Hansen's cast from the musical's first act.

This isn't the first time Jolie has flexed her Olsen twin dressing skills as of late. Just weeks prior, the multi-hyphenate wore a similarly slouchy, all-black outfit comprised of flowy pants and a matching blouse when dropping her daughter Zahara off for her freshman year at Spelman University.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Angelina Jolie Looking Over Shoulder Cream Top 2017 U.N. Visit
Angelina Jolie Getting Embarrassed While Doing the Electric Slide Is So Relatable
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Monochromatic Moment Included Summer's Most Beloved Controversial Pant
Angelina Jolie Zahara Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie Looked Like a Goth Coastal Grandma While Dropping Her Daughter Zahara Off at College
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Arms Around Each Other Red Carpet 2020 'Variety's' Power Of Women
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt Is Heading to College
Everyone Is Dressing Like the Olsens Again (Including Mary-Kate Olsen)
Everyone Is Dressing Like the Olsen Twins Again (Including Mary-Kate Olsen)
Celebrity Maternity Style
48 Times Celebs Gave Us Major Maternity Outfit Inspiration
Emily Ratajkowski
67 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane
Victoria Beckham Best Looks
75 of Victoria Beckham's Best Outfits to Copy Right Now
Bella Hadid Street Style Outfits
74 Bella Hadid Outfits We'll Probably Be Thinking About For the Next Five Years
Jessica Simpson 
The Best Halloween 2017 Celebrity Costumes
KALEY CUOCO
Who Won Fashion Today?
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
NEWS: Angelina Jolie Coordinates in All Black
Angelina Jolie Made a Family Trip to Target High Fashion
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Gave Her Mom's Dior Dress a Youthful Update
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Shared Photos from Her and Zahara's Mother-Daughter Trip to D.C. on Instagram
Angelina Jolie Zahara
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Had a Matching Mother-Daughter Monochromatic Moment on the Red Carpet