Angelina Jolie Will Teach at Georgetown University

In addition to actress, director, and philanthropist, Angelina Jolie is adding "professor" to her resume. A few months ago, it was announced that the 41-year-old Maleficent star would be a guest professor at the London School of Economics in the fall, according to Us Weekly, but it's now confirmed that she'll also be bringing her knowledge stateside, teaching at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

What can the lucky students expect from Professor Jolie's class? The source notes that her course will discuss women, peace, and security—topics that have been a major focus in Jolie's work as a humanitarian.

"It is vital that we broaden the discussion on how to advance women's rights and end impunity for crimes that disproportionately affect women, such as sexual violence in conflict," Jolie said in a statement when her role at the London School of Economics was first announced. "I am looking forward to teaching and learning from the students."

Jolie's course will undeniably be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Georgetown students. While the mother of six didn't attend college herself, her experiences volunteering in developing countries around the world give her insights that may prove invaluable to the next generation of leaders.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Owns the Gray Power Suit for Her World Refugee Day Speech

The specific dates of Jolie's classes have yet to be announced, but students at the D.C. college may want to keep their eyes peeled for the details—the course is sure to fill up fast.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie's Best Beauty Moments