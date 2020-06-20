Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Filed for Divorce from Brad Pitt
"It was the right decision."
Four years after her very public split from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is opening up about why they ultimately decided to end their marriage.
In a new interview with Vogue India, Jolie revealed that the former couple's separation was for the sake of their six children — Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox. "I separated for the well-being of my family," she told the magazine, adding: "It was the right decision."
"I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds," Jolie continued. "In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."
Back in 2016, when Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, news of their breakup shook the internet. While only married for two years, they were together for more than a decade, after meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004.
Last year, Jolie explained to Harper's Bazaar about how her children were instrumental in her healing from heartbreak. "My children know my true self, and they have helped me to find it again and to embrace it," she told the outlet. "They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength. As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us."
Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, the mom of six discussed the beauty of motherhood — from a biological standpoint and adoption. "Each is a beautiful way of becoming family," she said. "What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. 'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time."
“All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from," Jolie added. "They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds."