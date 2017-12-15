Angelina Jolie's Most Pinterest-Worthy Street Style Looks 

No one does classic Hollywood style quite like one of the industry’s reigning LBD queen, Angelina Jolie.

The Oscar winner and best-dressed veteran has changed up her look more times than she’s changed a diaper (JK, she has six kids—but you get the point).

From the dark days of gothic rebel Angelina to the new era of buttoned-up do-gooder Jolie, we’ve enjoyed every phase of the star’s sartorial evolution.

Stay up to date with the versatile style icon by browsing through some of her most recent looks, below.

February 6, 2018

The mom of six wore a cream slip dress for an outing in L.A., pairing the breezy sheath with a gray cape coat with fringe detailing at the hem (shop similar here and here). The mom of six paired her look with tan pumps, delicate gold bracelets, and oversize black sunglasses. 

January 31, 2018

Jolie wore a black off-the-shoulder sheath dress, a matching capelet, and classic pumps (also black) for a visit to NATO headquarters.

January 30, 2018

Jolie looked radiant in Paris wearing a white mid-length sheath dress with peplum detailing around the waist. She paired the dress with a cozy gray cape (shop similar here) , tan top-handle purse, and matching pointed-toe stilettos (shop similar here). Oversize black sunglasses, stud earrings, a bold red lip, and a matching manicure completed her look.

December 14, 2017

The actress was spotted on a chilly night in N.Y.C. wearing an asymmetrical black dress and long velvet coat (shop similar here). She paired the on-trend look with a chain-strap bag, pink scarf, and bouncy blowout.

November 4, 2017

It may be November, but it's still warm enough to rock a dress just like Angelina Jolie. The actress stepped out in a black turtleneck minidress (similar here) and matching booties without a pair of tights in sight. She styled the look with oversize shades and a slicked back ponytail for an effortlessly chic fall look. 

October 11, 2017

The stylish humanitarian stepped out for the premiere of Faces Places in Hollywood while sheathed in a floor-sweeping beige shawl and a black maxidress. Jolie rounded out her look with suede Stuart Weitzman pumps ($385; stuartweitzman.com).

September 14, 2017

The United Nations Refugee Agency Special Envoy arrived at U.N. headquarters in N.Y.C. wearing a brown mid-calf-length pencil skirt, white button-front blouse (shop a similar style here), and her go-to beige pumps. Jolie jazzed up the ensemble with a bold cherry red lip. 

September 14, 2017

The Oscar winner got her glam on in N.Y.C. in a long white belted coat, glittering Christian Louboutin pumps ($695; barneys.com), and classic diamond jewelry. 

September 13, 2017

The mother of six was spotted on Manhattan's Upper East Side in an ankle-length beige coat (shop a similar look here), a ribbed blush-hued tank, matching wide-leg pants, and beige pumps. 

June 20, 2017

Angelina schooled us in the art of functional fashion over the summer when she delivered a speech in Nairobi while clad in a khaki blazer and matching trousers, a simple white tee, and a pair of beige espadrille wedge sandals (shop a similar look here). 

May 14, 2017

The LBD queen stepped out in L.A. in a knee-length dress with a long-sleeve lace piece (shop a similar look here) with a pair of low-heel pumps on her feet.

