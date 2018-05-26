whitelogo
Angela Bassett
Celebrity
Angela Bassett
Videos
Angela Bassett, 59, Shows Off Her Toned Body in Black One-Piece
May 26, 2018 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
Lupita Nyong’o Is Winning the Red Carpet, One Plunging Gown at a Time
Mar 03, 2018 @ 9:00 pm
Celebrity
Angela Bassett, 59, Wore a Crop Top with $500,000 Worth of Diamonds
Feb 27, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Lupita Nyong’o Looks Like Royalty in Her Plunging
Black Panther
Premiere Gown
Jan 30, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Was Fruit for Halloween
Nov 01, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Awards & Events
Laverne Cox Just Showed Us How to Slay a Stage
Sep 16, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
TV Shows
13 Actors Who
Must
Guest Star on
American Horror Story
This Season
Sep 05, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Broadway Stars Belt It Out for Hillary Clinton Fundraiser
Oct 18, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Skin
Soon, You Can Have Angela Bassett's Flawless Complexion
May 02, 2016 @ 10:45 am
TV Shows
Find Out What Ryan Murphy Has in Mind for the Next Installment of
American Horror Story
Mar 22, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Celebrity Check-In:
London Has Fallen
Star Angela Bassett Spills Her Secret to Success
Mar 04, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Movies
13 Movies to See in March 2016
Mar 02, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Angela Bassett Surprised Her Husband with Her Racy
American Horror Story
Scene with Lady Gaga
Mar 01, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Tune in to the
Essence
9th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon Red Carpet—Today at 2:45 P.M. ET
Feb 25, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
BAFTA Awards
20 Incredible Looks from the 2016 BAFTA Awards
Feb 14, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
TV Shows
American Horror Story: Hotel
Makes a Bloody Return
Jan 07, 2016 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity
The 2016 Golden Globe Awards Nominees Are Out—See the Full List
Dec 10, 2015 @ 9:00 am
TV Shows
American Horror Story: Hotel
Recap – In Sickness and in Health
Dec 10, 2015 @ 7:30 am
Celebrity
Tune In as America Ferrera, Dennis Quaid, and More Stars Announce the 2016 Golden Globe Awards Nominees
Dec 09, 2015 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
The Secret Behind Angela Bassett's Flawless Skin
Nov 20, 2015 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
Find Out Which "Talented and Cute" Star Angela Bassett Would Like at Her Next Dinner Party
Nov 16, 2015 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Angela Bassett on
American Horror Story: Hotel
’s Finale: “I Want to Kill the Countess!”
Nov 16, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
TV Shows
American Horror Story: Hotel
Recap—Love, Revenge, and What's in Room 33
Nov 12, 2015 @ 8:00 am
