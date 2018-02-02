whitelogo
Videos
Chrissy Teigen May Have Seen Pregnant Kylie Jenner’s Baby Bump
Feb 02, 2018 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s “Heartbroken" by Kim Cattrall's
SATC
Comments
Feb 01, 2018 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Sam Smith Weighs In on Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift's Complicated Relationship
Dec 06, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Sarah Jessica Parker's Fringe Dress Gave Us Major Carrie Bradshaw Vibes
Sep 29, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Charlize Theron Reveals She Swam in the "Lady Pond" When She Was Young
Jul 24, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
28 Celebs Who Randomly Live Next Door to Each Other
Jun 19, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Andy Cohen on Dating Apps, Deal Breakers, and His New Show,
Love Connection
May 25, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Andy Cohen Drank Amber Tamblyn's Breast Milk, and, What a World
May 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Michelle Obama Is BACK! The Former First Lady Returns to Your TV in May
Apr 26, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Matthew Rhys Has Had Eyes for Keri Russell for a VERY Long Time
Apr 14, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Did Drake Actually Propose to Jennifer Lopez? See What She Had to Say
Mar 09, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
TV Shows
American Horror Story
's New Season Will Be About the 2016 Election
Feb 16, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Beyoncé Gave Jason Sudeikis's Son Otis the Sweetest 2nd Birthday Gift
Jan 13, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
SJP Pulls a Kate Middleton, Rewears a Dolce & Gabbana Dress
Dec 23, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Even J.Law Has to Fend Off the "Do You Have a Boyfriend" Question
Dec 20, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Mariah Carey, Queen of Shade, Still Has No Idea Who J. Lo Is
Dec 19, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
What Priyanka Chopra Revealed in Playing "Never Have I Ever"
Nov 11, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Awards & Events
Star Studded: Best Parties This Week
Nov 04, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity
Elton John and More Stars Out to Support AIDS Foundation's 15th Annual Gala
Nov 03, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Sarah Jessica Parker Weighs the Probability of New
Sex and the City
and
Hocus Pocus
Installments
Oct 07, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Mindy Kaling Dishes on Her Best Onscreen Kiss During
Watch What Happens Live
Oct 04, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Joe Jonas Talks "Shagging, Marrying, Killing" Exes Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, and Demi Lovato
Jul 29, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Celebrities in Shock and Grief Over Mass Shootings at Orlando Gay Nightclub
Jun 12, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
