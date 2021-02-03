Andie MacDowell Has Embraced a New Hair Color in Quarantine
After some encouragement from her daughters.
Andie MacDowell is showing off a major new look, and she recently went on The Drew Barrymore Show to show off her salt-and-pepper curls.
"Obviously I've stopped coloring my hair," MacDowell told Barrymore. "I don't know what's going to happen in five years, I might color my hair again, but I'm enjoying it right now."
Like the rest of us at the beginning of quarantine, MacDowell had to go without regular hair appointments — meaning no dye jobs or root touch ups. But once her silver strands started coming through, her daughters, Rainey and Margaret Qualley, encouraged her to keep the natural color.
"My daughters kept telling me I looked badass and the idea that I could look badass really appealed to me, so I went for it," MacDowell said. She added, "I'm salt-and-pepper. It's silver. It's not gray."
The Four Weddings And a Funeral actress also told Barrymore she realized she was a "silver fox" when she saw an attractive man with salt-and-pepper hair at the grocery store.
"We both just shot a look to each other and I was like, 'I'm a silver fox.' So that's where I am right now," she said.
A lot of women's beauty routines were disrupted because of the pandemic, like hair coloring or nail appointments. But MacDowell doesn't see it as "letting myself go." And it certainly doesn't look it.
Embracing your natural color is definitely a badass quarantine move.