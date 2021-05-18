Ana de Armas Wore the Most Perfect Plunging Swimsuit on Set of Her New Movie
The actress looked summer-ready while filming The Gray Man.
Ana de Armas looks summer-ready on the set of her new film, The Gray Man.
de Armas was photographed this week in Mallorca while filming the upcoming Netflix movie, wearing a royal blue plunging one-piece swimsuit. She wore a pair of black trousers over the swimsuit, as well as a simple necklace, wearing her short hair in loose, beachy waves.
The Gray Man also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page. The movie is based on the 2009 novel of the same name, which follows a deadly duel between killers as a former CIA operative named Court Gentry (Gosling) is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry's at the CIA.
Earlier this year, de Armas spoke to InStyle about breaking stereotypes as a Latina actress in Hollywood: "As an actor, it's interesting for me to explore our complexities and multicultural influences instead of just staying on the surface of what people think a Latina woman is supposed to be like."