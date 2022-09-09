Ana de Armas Wore a Pink Pleated Gown to the 'Blonde' Premiere as a Subtle Nod to Marilyn Monroe

While the world continues counting down the days until the long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, hits Netflix later this month, Ana de Armas decided to give us a taste of what's to come by incorporating some very Marilyn details into her red carpet ensemble.

On Thursday, the actress arrived at Blonde's Venice Film Festival premiere sporting a gorgeous pink Louis Vuitton gown featuring a plunging V-neckline, pleated skirt, and backless halter top. While a stunning de Armas red carpet look was in no way ordinary, it was the dress's hidden meaning that caught our attention. Not only did the gown's silhouette call to mind one of Monroe's most famous looks ever — a white dress blown up by a subway gate in 1954's Seven Year Itch — but the pink color was reminiscent of yet another iconic costume: Monroe's hot pink gown worn in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

A blinding diamond necklace and matching bracelet completed the actress's look (diamonds are a girl's best friend, after all), and she wore her chest-length brown locks in subtle waves with a side part — a far cry from her on-screen persona's famous blonde bob.

Soon after walking the carpet alongside one of the film's producers, Brad Pitt, de Armas headed inside for the first-ever screening of Blonde. According to Variety, the biographical drama based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates debuted to rave reviews, earning a "massive 14-minute long standing ovation" that reportedly moved de Armas to tears.