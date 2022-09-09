Celebrity Ana de Armas Wore a Pink Pleated Gown to the 'Blonde' Premiere as a Subtle Nod to Marilyn Monroe Icon recognizes icon. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 9, 2022 @ 04:29PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images While the world continues counting down the days until the long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, hits Netflix later this month, Ana de Armas decided to give us a taste of what's to come by incorporating some very Marilyn details into her red carpet ensemble. On Thursday, the actress arrived at Blonde's Venice Film Festival premiere sporting a gorgeous pink Louis Vuitton gown featuring a plunging V-neckline, pleated skirt, and backless halter top. While a stunning de Armas red carpet look was in no way ordinary, it was the dress's hidden meaning that caught our attention. Not only did the gown's silhouette call to mind one of Monroe's most famous looks ever — a white dress blown up by a subway gate in 1954's Seven Year Itch — but the pink color was reminiscent of yet another iconic costume: Monroe's hot pink gown worn in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Ana de Armas Just Wore the Warm-Weather Version of Business Professional A blinding diamond necklace and matching bracelet completed the actress's look (diamonds are a girl's best friend, after all), and she wore her chest-length brown locks in subtle waves with a side part — a far cry from her on-screen persona's famous blonde bob. Soon after walking the carpet alongside one of the film's producers, Brad Pitt, de Armas headed inside for the first-ever screening of Blonde. According to Variety, the biographical drama based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates debuted to rave reviews, earning a "massive 14-minute long standing ovation" that reportedly moved de Armas to tears. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit