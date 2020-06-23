Why Amy Sedaris' One-Bedroom Apartment is Her Favorite Place in the World
What better time to fall in love with your own abode?
When I was little, I loved watching I Dream of Jeannie. My favorite part was when she would go inside her bottle because it was her own little world — whatever was happening on the outside had nothing to do with what was going on inside. So when I moved into my Greenwich Village apartment in 2008, that was exactly the vibe I was going for. It has become my favorite place in the world, hands down.
I’m surrounded by everything that makes me happy. And everything has a story behind it. It’s a one-bedroom apartment, so it’s not very big, but it gets great light in the afternoon and always smells like fresh flowers. I share it with my rabbit, Tina, so I also think of my house as a hutch because he’s free-roaming and likes to chew up the nice sheets and bedspreads I buy.
I’m not a decorator, but I know what I like, and I find the right people to help me bring it to life. There are so many things I love in my place — my printed wallpaper, my John Derian couch with patches all over it, the artwork by my family and friends. I grew up in a house where if you liked something, you threw it on the wall and stared at it forever. I even have some special things from my childhood in here, like a mouse pin with googly eyes that my Brownie leader gave me in second grade.
Whenever friends come over for the first time, they say, “Amy, you have a lot of stuff!” But I just like to say it’s eclectic. I probably spend the most time in my craft room, which I call the baby’s room so nobody will go in there. Lately I’ve been making little covers for lighters with cute gingham paper, but during the quarantine it has been a little hard to focus on crafts. Mostly I’ve just been thinking about how lucky I am to have a home that makes me feel so safe and cozy.
The third season of Sedaris’s Emmy-nominated series, At Home with Amy Sedaris, is airing now on TruTV.
For more stories like this, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.