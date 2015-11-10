Amy Schumer's $2 Million NYC Home Is Up for Grabs—and It's the Coziest Apartment Ever

News just broke that Amy Schumer is now selling her $2 million apartment in New York as she takes off on a nationwide tour with pal Jennifer Lawrence. And, while the dynamic duo is busy traveling the country on a comedic venture, one lucky buyer will be settling into Schumer's former home—and, to be honest, we're pretty jealous.

One look inside this apartment and it's clear that Schumer prefers a cozy style of living. Complete with traditional decor and, not one, but two, wood-burning fireplaces, the apartment makes for the perfect getaway after a long day.

Situated on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the space boasts high ceilings, numerous skylights, and a private rooftop oasis. Those looking to live like the "Trainwreck" star can expect tons of natural light from the south-facing windows, a ginormous master suite, and an en suite bathroom with a soaking tub.

Located near Central Park and the American Museum of Natural History, tenants can expect the best from their living experience, both in and out of the apartment. We're in!

