Amy Schumer Weighed in on Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish Heritage Scandal
"You can't just pretend you're from Spain."
Just weeks before Hilaria Baldwin's heritage was called into question, Amy Schumer was making headlines for trolling the yoga instructor on Instagram.
First, Schumer posted an image of a lingerie-clad Baldwin cradling her newborn son. "Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season," Schumer captioned the image, referring to her 1-year-old son. "Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year."
The comedian recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about both her decision to post the image and the factors that ultimately led her to delete it.
"It's a little insane to be in, like, lingerie with your baby. I just thought that was a little funny, and then I saw that she made a video and she seemed a little bit upset," Schumer said. "Not at me, but about the comments she was getting. I was just like, 'I don't want to be mean,' and she seemed like maybe it hurt her feelings, so I just took it down."
Schumer later tried to revive the joke when Baldwin's heritage scandal hit the press, but it didn't go so well.
"I thought we were still kinda playing, so I wrote, 'Hey, look, I love Spain too.' But then it became this whole big thing and people were really upset so I just took it down [too]."
Hilaria — born Hillary, in Boston — captured the nation's attention over the holidays, Schumer included.
"I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol because it distracted [people] from that," she joked.
"Look, she's a mom. She has a million and a half kids, and that's really hard," Schumer said. "So I just — I don't want them to be going through a bad time. But also, you can't just pretend you're from Spain."
Origins aside, Schumer wishes Baldwin and co. well.
"She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best," the Trainwreck star continued. "And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants."