Amy Schumer Shares Cute Throwback Pic with Her Little Sis

Amy Schumer, one of our fave funny ladies, showed off her sentimental side on Instagram last night, posting an adorable throwback picture of her and her sister, Kim Caremele. Everyone together now: Aw!

The 35-year-old comedian posted a #FlashbackFriday image of her childhood—she and her sister are wearing matching floor-length white nightgowns, adorned with pink bows. Schumer's sister is smiling sweetly at the camera, but the Trainwreck actress is flashing a more mischievous look.

Schumer captioned the image, "We had the time of our life #swayzemanager #fievel #fbf," referencing the Dirty Dancing poster that's peeking out from behind the girls.

We had the time of our life #swayzemanager #fievel #fbf A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jul 8, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

The sweet throwback is the second one Schumer has posted this week. On Thursday, she went all the way back to her diaper days, sharing an image of herself as a baby, sitting on the couch with her father. In her typical comedic style, she captioned that image, "#tbt they hate us cause they ain't us."

#tbt they hate us cause they ain't us A photo posted by @amyschumer on Jul 7, 2016 at 2:17pm PDT

Want to see what the ladies look like all grown up? Schumer posts plenty of images with her sister on Instagram, including several from when her family attended one of her shows a few weeks ago. They really are an adorable pair of siblings!

