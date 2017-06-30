Amy Schumer Photobombed This Couple's Wedding Photos

Amy Schumer is becoming quite the wedding crashing pro.

Right after Jasmin Pereira and Jon Bates said "I do" at the Mayfair Library in London Thursday, the Snatched star popped up during their wedding photo shoot and posed for photos with them. The actress, who was rocking a flowy yellow top and black jeans in the snap, flashed a smirk as she stood behind the newly cemented husband and wife.

According to E! News, Schumer was on her way to meet friend Stella McCartney when she saw the photo sesh, and took more snaps with the couple near her silver Mercedes parked nearby.

This was just the latest time Schumer crashed wedding festivities. Back in 2015, the comedianne and Judd Apatow strolled into an Irish wedding party at a Dublin pub. That same year, Schumer was jogging in New York City's Central Park and crashed an engagement photo shoot.