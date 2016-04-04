Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham Are Fangirls at Rihanna Concert

Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham had the best time at Rihanna's concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Sunday night—and they have the Instagram photos to prove it. Dunham's boyfriend, musician Jack Antonoff, joined the comedic duo for the concert, which Schumer gleefully documented on social media.

"Ri-ri," Schumer, 34, captioned the first of two blurry selfies (below)—this one of Dunham, 29, Antonoff, 32, and herself making silly faces at the camera. Dunham, who recently stepped out of the spotlight to undergo treatment for endometriosis, was all smiles wearing a dramatic blue lip and a baseball cap.

Ri-ri A photo posted by @amyschumer on Apr 2, 2016 at 7:55pm PDT

RELATED: You'll Never Guess the Latest Addition to Amy Schumer's Squad

At one point during the concert, the group bumped into fellow comedian (and Rihanna fan!), Chris Rock. "Ruh rug ruh ruh ruh ri-ri" Schumer wrote alongside a second selfie snap the friends posing with Rock.

Ruh rug ruh ruh ruh ri-ri A photo posted by @amyschumer on Apr 2, 2016 at 7:56pm PDT

The ladies were even lucky enough to hang out with two of Rihanna's sexy male backup dancers, who Schumer playfully referred to as their "fiancees."

Our fiancées #antiworldtourdancers A photo posted by @amyschumer on Apr 3, 2016 at 9:44am PDT

Consider us #jealous.