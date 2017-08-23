Amy Schumer Demanded Netflix Pay Her the Same as Her Male Comedian Counterparts

Even Amy Schumer, the fifth highest-paid comedian in the world, has to fight for equal pay.

According to a recent report by Variety, Schumer, the only woman on Forbes' list of the world's 10 highest-paid comedians, was offered $9 million less than Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock for her Netflix stand-up show, "The Leather Special." Schumer reportedly pocketed $11 million for the project, but when she found out that her male counterparts each made $20 million for similar ventures, she went right back to Netflix and demanded more money. Schumer's request was rightfully granted, and the funny girl was paid considerably more. Get it girl!

VIDEO: 9 Amy Schumer Quotes to Get You Through the Day

Unfortunately, Schumer's experience isn't uncommon in Tinseltown. Some of our favorite leading ladies, including Emmy Rossum, Robin Wright, and Jennifer Lawrence, have also famously gone to bat for income equality.

"The issue of pay parity looms large in our industry," SAG-AFTRA president, Gabrielle Carteris, told Variety. "I've seen it for years in my own career, but it was surprising in talking with members and people within the industry to see how pervasive it really is."

RELATED: Amy Schumer Is Still the Only Woman on Forbes' Highest-Paid Comedians List

Industry experts acknowledge that change won't come overnight, but each actress who confronts the disparity, makes it easier for the next. So, keep up the good work, ladies!