Watch Amy Schumer Introduce Her Dad to Goldie Hawn (aka "The Love of His Life") on FaceTime

Amy Schumer may be able to bring on the laughs, but the comedian also gave so many feels when she shared a sweet video of herself hanging out with her dad.

In the clip she posted on Instagram Wednesday, the Trainwreck star sits next to her father, Gordon Schumer, holds up her cell and gives him the chance to FaceTime with his major crush Goldie Hawn. After he asks Hawn if she and Amy met at a screen test, Amy says with a smile, "He keeps asking if we're playing sisters. I'm like 'no.'"

FaceTime with the goddess Goldie Hawn making my dads dream come true A video posted by @amyschumer on Apr 27, 2016 at 1:21pm PDT

Then, Amy convinces her dad to confess his love for Hawn. "You're the love of his life," Amy says to the iconic actress, before telling her dad, "You can tell her." Gordon quickly replies, saying to Goldie, "You're the love of my life. In real life." Total cuteness overload.

"FaceTime with the goddess Goldie Hawn making my dads dream come true," Amy captioned the clip. The Goldie-Gordon lovefest came just a day after the 34-year-old actress shared a snap of herself posing next to her dad with a smile, writing alongside it, "They hate us cause they ain't us."

They hate us cause they ain't us A photo posted by @amyschumer on Apr 25, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

Last December, Amy opened up about her relationship with her father and his battle with multiple sclerosis, telling Barbara Walters during her 10 Most Fascinating People special that it was what led her to a career in comedy.

"He was in physical pain," she said at the time. "That's when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them—I would keep everybody laughing. I'm the one who ties it all together." Amy also said a lot of her dad can be seen in her on-screen Trainwreck father, who also battles MS.