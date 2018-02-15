Amy Schumer Is the Anti-Street Style Hero We Need

Behold, Amy Schumer: Fearless comedian, outspoken feminist, and anti-street style hero. While most celebs spend hours with glam teams and stylists to perfect their every appearance in the great outdoors, Schumer, who recently married boyfriend Chris Fischer in a surprise ceremony, takes a far more realistic approach to the concept of “street style”—and we couldn’t love her more for it.

Whether she’s rocking a groutfit, huddled up in a parka, or flat out using a Starbucks cup as a statement piece (we know you do it too), you can count on Schumer to keep it real when she steps out in the big city. Oh, and occasionally forget to put on a pair of pants. She does that too.

There's no word yet on what Schumer wore for her secret wedding ceremony to chef Chris Fischer on Feb. 14, but if we've learned anything about the comedienne through the years, you can bet she had a laid-back attitude toward her big day.

So when you’re too tired to change out of your PJs for brunch, or proudly rocking your leggings to run errands, we know one celeb that is right there with you. Keep scrolling for eight lessons we learned from Schumer’s down-to-earth approach to street style, because not all heroes wear capes.

This one wears sweatpants.