Say Goodbye to American Idol by Reliving the Winning Moments from Every Season

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
It's been 15 seasons of crazy auditions and tearful eliminations, but tomorrow we bid an official farewell to the show that made Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and even host Ryan Seacrest, household names.

At its best, American Idol was less about the spectacles (William Hung) or feuding judges (Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj) and more about a group of contestants that had actual singing talent. And though not all of the winners have lived up to the Clarkson-level status of the early seasons, the show did succeed in what it set out to do—find untapped unknowns from small town U.S.A. and propel them to superstardom.

In honor of the series finale, we're looking back at the winning moments from the past 14 seasons, when the hope of a long-lasting career, or at the very least a one-hit-wonder, was suddenly within reach for a lucky few. And don't forget to tune in Thursday at 8 p.m. on Fox to see who will take home the final Idol title.

1 of 14 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson, Season One

2 of 14 Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

Ruben Studdard, Season Two

3 of 14 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Fantasia Barrino, Season Three

4 of 14 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood, Season Four

5 of 14 Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Taylor Hicks, Season Five

6 of 14 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Jordin Sparks, Season Six

7 of 14 M. Caulfield/American Idol 2008

David Cook, Season Seven

8 of 14 Kevin Winter/American Idol 2009/Getty Images

Kris Allen, Season Eight

9 of 14 Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney

Lee DeWyze, Season Nine

10 of 14 Kevin Winter/American Idol 2011/Getty Images

Scotty McCreery, Season Ten

11 of 14 Mark Davis/Getty Images

Phillip Phillips, Season Eleven

12 of 14 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Candice Glover, Season Twelve

13 of 14 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Caleb Johnson, Season Thirteen

14 of 14 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Nick Fradiani, Season Fourteen

