Say Goodbye to American Idol by Reliving the Winning Moments from Every Season

It's been 15 seasons of crazy auditions and tearful eliminations, but tomorrow we bid an official farewell to the show that made Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and even host Ryan Seacrest, household names.

At its best, American Idol was less about the spectacles (William Hung) or feuding judges (Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj) and more about a group of contestants that had actual singing talent. And though not all of the winners have lived up to the Clarkson-level status of the early seasons, the show did succeed in what it set out to do—find untapped unknowns from small town U.S.A. and propel them to superstardom.

In honor of the series finale, we're looking back at the winning moments from the past 14 seasons, when the hope of a long-lasting career, or at the very least a one-hit-wonder, was suddenly within reach for a lucky few. And don't forget to tune in Thursday at 8 p.m. on Fox to see who will take home the final Idol title.

