America Ferrera
Celebrity
America Ferrera
Videos
America Ferrera Welcomes a Baby Boy, and His First Photo Is Adorable
May 29, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Clothing
These Celebrity-Approved Jeans Have Been Around for 145 Years
May 18, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
See All the Celebrities Who Are Pregnant Right Now
May 07, 2018 @ 11:30 am
Most Recent
Videos
Alexis Bledel Confirms a Third
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Is in the Works
Apr 27, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
This Is What America Ferrera Did With Her First Big Paycheck
Apr 10, 2018 @ 8:45 am
Books
11 Empowering Books by Women to Get You Pumped for the Women's March
Jan 19, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Natalie Portman and America Ferrera Were the Cutest Couple on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Jan 07, 2018 @ 8:00 pm
Most Recent
Awards & Events
Everything to Know About the Golden Globes Protest
Jan 07, 2018 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
America Ferrera Explains How the #TimesUp Movement Is Already Successfully Fighting Sexual Harassment
Jan 04, 2018 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Pregnant America Ferrera Tells Stephen Colbert What She Won't Be Naming Her Baby
Jan 04, 2018 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Ava DuVernay on #TIMESUP: Hollywood Must Stand Up for Those Without a Voice
Jan 03, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Traveling Pants
BFFs Celebrate America Ferrera's Pregnancy with Adorable Photo
Jan 02, 2018 @ 7:30 pm
Videos
America Ferrera is Pregnant With Her First Child!
Jan 01, 2018 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
12 Times Celebs Did Something Great for Womankind in 2017
Dec 20, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Gina Rodriguez Spills the Beans on a Future Collaboration with America Ferrera
Oct 23, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
America Ferrera Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted at 9-Years-Old
Oct 17, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
America Ferrera Gets Real About Being Latina in Hollywood with Hillary Clinton
Sep 18, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Blake Lively "Edits" America Ferrera Into a
Traveling Pants
Reunion Photo, Proves She's an Expert Artist
Aug 18, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
The
Ugly Betty
Cast Reunited for This Sweet Reason
Jul 25, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Amber Tamblyn Confirms What's Happening with
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3
May 16, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Cast Reunites in N.Y.C. for the Sweetest Reason
May 16, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Celebrity
Planned Parenthood's 100th Anniversary Serves Up Glamour for a Great Cause
May 03, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Celebrity
It’s Gloria Steinem’s Birthday! Meet the Feminist Icon’s Biggest Celebrity Fans
Mar 25, 2017 @ 7:30 am
