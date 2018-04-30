whitelogo
whitelogo
Amber Tamblyn
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Amber Tamblyn
Videos
Time's Up Wants You to Mute R. Kelly
Apr 30, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Alexis Bledel Confirms a Third
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Is in the Works
Apr 27, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Women's March 2018: Best Celebrity Reactions
Jan 21, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Traveling Pants
BFFs Celebrate America Ferrera's Pregnancy with Adorable Photo
Jan 02, 2018 @ 7:30 pm
Awards & Events
Everything You Need to Know About the Women's Convention This Weekend
Oct 27, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Amber Tamblyn Reaches Out to Actress at the Center of Husband's Racism Allegation
Oct 20, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Quentin Tarantino Breaks Silence on Longtime Collaborator Harvey Weinstein
Oct 13, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Actresses Lend Support to the Women Who Spoke Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Oct 05, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Amber Tamblyn Pens a Powerful Op-Ed on Harassment in Hollywood
Sep 17, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Amber Tamblyn Calls Out James Woods in a Powerful Open Letter
Sep 13, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Blake Lively "Edits" America Ferrera Into a
Traveling Pants
Reunion Photo, Proves She's an Expert Artist
Aug 18, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Andy Cohen Drank Amber Tamblyn's Breast Milk, and, What a World
May 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Amber Tamblyn Confirms What's Happening with
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3
May 16, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Cast Reunites in N.Y.C. for the Sweetest Reason
May 16, 2017 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Amber Tamblyn & David Cross Share First Close-Up Look at Daughter Marlow
Mar 21, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Movies
This
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3
News Will Make Fans Very Happy
Mar 20, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Amber Tamblyn Reveals Her Daughter's Actual Name, and It's Adorable
Mar 13, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Amber Tamblyn & David Cross Just Welcomed Their First Child
Feb 21, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Movies
A Binge-Watching Guide for When You're Single and Loving It
Feb 07, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
There Was a Mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion on NYE
Jan 05, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Celebrity
Blake Lively Had a "Traveling Pants" Reunion on NYE
Jan 03, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity Moms
Blake Lively Cradles Amber Tamblyn’s Baby Bump: “So Proud of My Dear Friend”
Oct 27, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Amber Tamblyn Is Expecting Her First Child with Husband David Cross
Oct 26, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!