Amber Heard
Celebrity
Amber Heard
Clothing
These Celebrity-Approved Jeans Have Been Around for 145 Years
May 18, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Makeup
Amber Heard Just Scored a Huge Beauty Gig
May 11, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Amber Heard Gave Away Over $1 Million from Her Divorce Settlement with Johnny Depp
Apr 10, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Videos
Amber Heard and Elon Musk Grab Breakfast But Are "Definitely Not Back Together"
Nov 17, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Amber Heard Addresses Her Breakup with Elon Musk on Instagram
Aug 09, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Videos
Amber Heard and Elon Musk Have Broken Up After a Year of Dating
Aug 07, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Amber Heard Is Red-Haired and Unrecognizable in New
Aquaman
Photo
May 18, 2017 @ 6:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Amber Heard Confirms Her Relationship with Businessman Elon Musk
Apr 24, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless for
Justice League
—and We're Definitely Not Complaining
Mar 23, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Amber Heard Just Cut Off Her Hair—and You NEED to See the Pics
Dec 01, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa Celebrate End of
Justice League
Filming with a Couple of Pints
Oct 17, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Movies
Justice League
: See Amber Heard as Mera, Queen of Atlantis, in New Photo
Oct 13, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Skin
10 Face Masks Celebrities Love
Apr 29, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Amber Heard is 30! 9 Times She and Johnny Depp Owned the Red Carpet
Apr 22, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Star Couples
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Best Red Carpet Couple Moments
Apr 21, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Amber Heard Joins the Cast of
Aquaman
Mar 18, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
See All The Best Looks From The Palm Springs International Film Festival 2016
Jan 03, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Amber Heard Had Trouble with Her "Claw Hand" While Learning Ballet for
The Danish Girl
Dec 17, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Makeup
Our 6 Favorite Beauty Looks from the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival
Sep 15, 2015 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
The Real Reason Amber Heard Didn't Take Johnny Depp's Last Name
Sep 11, 2015 @ 8:15 am
Celebrity
Johnny Depp Is Selling His French Estate (
Pirates of the Caribbean
-Themed Wine Cave Included)—Take a Tour!
Jul 06, 2015 @ 2:00 am
Celebrity Hairstyles
How to Wear Beachy Waves for a Night Out Like Amber Heard
Jun 29, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Transformations
Happy Birthday, Johnny Depp! See the New Face of Dior's Transformation
Jun 09, 2015 @ 7:45 am
