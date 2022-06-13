Amanda Seyfried Wore the Summer Version of a Power Suit on the Red Carpet

Amanda Seyfried just made a case for wearing a suit in the summer. On Sunday, the actress attended the EMY FYC "Clips and Conversation" Event for her hit show The Drop Out in a two-piece sequined suit that was both functional and glamorous for warmer weather.

Seyfried paired her sparkly black shorts and matching blazer with a crisp white button-down and black pointy-toed pumps. She kept her accessories to a minimum, forgoing any jewelry except for her engagement ring. Her blonde hair was deeply parted to the side and styled in Old Hollywood-esque waves. For glam, she chose peachy tones with a pink cat eye shadow and matching lips.

Emmy nominations will be announced next month, so the actress and her co-workers are promoting their show. Seyfried was praised for her Elizabeth Holmes impersonation in the series, which detailed the downfall of the disgraced founder and CEO and her company Theranos that was once valued at $10 billion.