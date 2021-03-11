Amanda Seyfried Channeled Mean Girls Karen Smith but Made It 2021
Wearing pink on a Wednesday like it is 2004.
We don't make the rules, but we know them by heart: On Wednesdays, we wear pink. At least, that's how it goes in the fictional world of Mean Girls. Amanda Seyfried, an actual mean girl, kept the tradition alive yesterday, putting on the appropriate color for a virtual appearance at the Miu Miu fashion show. Her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, shared the photo on Instagram.
For the occasion — both the show and for Wednesday mandates — Seyfried wore a pink bomber-style jacket and textured pink skirt. Since the post was Stewart's first TikTok post, Seyfried added a little movement by swinging a metallic silver bag in Miu Miu's signature pleated leather. The second shot in Stewart's gallery shows the full head-to-toe ensemble, including a pair of sparkling, pointy silver shoes.
"Look kids I made a @tiktok ! @mingey in @miumiu attending virtual show," Steward wrote alongside the photos. "Glam by @renatocampora @genevieveherr #amandaseyfried."
As for the other rules that came with being a Plastic at North Shore, they included: "You can only wear your hair in a ponytail once a week" and "You can only wear jeans or track pants on Friday." There's no telling if Stewart sticks to those rules when she dresses her celeb clients (ahem, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain, Gal Gadot, and Viola Davis), but it's never a bad idea to give a star a throwback and a full-on look all at once.