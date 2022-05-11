Amanda Seyfried Says She "Felt Grossed Out" When Male Mean Girls Fans Asked Her About the Weather

Amanda Seyfried is getting candid about fame and being recognized. While she said she managed to stay under the radar — despite being an A-lister with an impressive résumé — there have been some Mean Girls fan interactions that have been cringe-inducing. In Marie Claire's 2022 Beauty Changemakers Issue, she explained that men used to ask her about her character Karen Smith's ability to predict the weather with her breasts.

"I always felt really grossed out by that," she recalled. "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross." Although she had some less than ideal interactions, she still thinks she could've had it worse.

"I think being really famous [young] must really fucking suck," she continued. "It must make you feel completely unsafe in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security. They think they have to have an assistant. They think their whole world has changed. It can get stressful. I've seen it happen to my peers. So, I bought a farm. I was like, let's go in the opposite way."

Amanda Seyfried Marie Claire Cover Credit: Victoria Will for Marie Claire