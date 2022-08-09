Amanda Seyfried Said That She Felt Pressured Into Doing Nude Scenes

Before she landed the role of Karen Smith in Mean Girls and earned an Oscar nomination for Mank (and let's not forget the cinematic masterpieces Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Amanda Seyfried starred in soap operas As the World Turns and All My Children. Those roles required her to do some things that she regrets, she says, including nude scenes. In a new interview with Porter, Seyfried says that part of allowing herself to get into those situations was about making everyone happy — and keeping her job. As a young actress just starting out, she explains, she wanted to make sure she wasn't upsetting anyone.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me?" Seyfried said. "How did I let that happen?" Oh, I know why: I was 19, and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."

Seyfried added that she managed to make it through the pre-#MeToo era "pretty unscathed" and she's grateful for it.

Earlier this year, Seyfried spoke to Marie Claire about her rise to stardom post-Mean Girls and how male fans made her feel when they recited one of the film's most memorable lines. Spoiler: not great.

She shared that she "felt grossed out" when men would quote Karen and the line about her being able to predict the weather with her breasts. "I was like 18 years old," she said. "It was just gross."