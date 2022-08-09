Celebrity Amanda Seyfried Amanda Seyfried Said That She Felt Pressured Into Doing Nude Scenes "I was 19, and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job." By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 9, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Before she landed the role of Karen Smith in Mean Girls and earned an Oscar nomination for Mank (and let's not forget the cinematic masterpieces Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Amanda Seyfried starred in soap operas As the World Turns and All My Children. Those roles required her to do some things that she regrets, she says, including nude scenes. In a new interview with Porter, Seyfried says that part of allowing herself to get into those situations was about making everyone happy — and keeping her job. As a young actress just starting out, she explains, she wanted to make sure she wasn't upsetting anyone. "Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me?" Seyfried said. "How did I let that happen?" Oh, I know why: I was 19, and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why." Seyfried added that she managed to make it through the pre-#MeToo era "pretty unscathed" and she's grateful for it. Amanda Seyfried Wore the Summer Version of a Power Suit on the Red Carpet Earlier this year, Seyfried spoke to Marie Claire about her rise to stardom post-Mean Girls and how male fans made her feel when they recited one of the film's most memorable lines. Spoiler: not great. She shared that she "felt grossed out" when men would quote Karen and the line about her being able to predict the weather with her breasts. "I was like 18 years old," she said. "It was just gross." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit