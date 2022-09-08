Amal Clooney Wore Two Knockout Dresses in One Night

After a much-deserved summer spent away from the spotlight, the Clooneys returned to the red carpet in their signature sophisticated style for the debut of George's new film, Ticket to Paradise, in London. And while the event may have been about George, all eyes were on Amal and her knockout look(s) — plural — that evening.

At the movie premiere, Amal struck a formal note in a slinky, mint green slip dress. The floor-length gown featured ultra-thin spaghetti straps and was covered in thousands of tiny beads that were arranged in an intricate chevron pattern. She added even more glitz to her ensemble with a gold clutch, sparkling diamond jewelry, and champagne-colored pumps. For a touch of bombshell glamour, Amal swiped on a red lip and styled her dark hair in bouncy waves swept to the side.

George, meanwhile, chose a three-piece navy suit with a button-up and black dress shoes.

A few hours later, the Clooneys were spotted out again — this time, en route to the afterparty. Amal, the queen of the party dress, traded in her elegant gown for a yellow sequined minidress with long sleeves and iridescent heels, while George dressed decidedly more casual in jeans paired with a black polo and matching bomber jacket.

Getty

This week, George, as well as his costar Julia Roberts, spoke about their upcoming romantic comedy during a joint interview with the New York Times. Julia, for her part, discussed her comeback to the genre after more than 20 years. "I think we didn't appreciate the bumper crop of romantic comedies that we had then," Roberts said, revealing that there's an art to making the perfect rom-com. "You don't see all the effort and puppet strings because it's fun and sweet and people are laughing and kissing and being mischievous." She added, "This is a genre that I love to participate in and watch, and I think they are hard to get right. There is a really simple math to it, but how do you make it special? How do you keep people interested when you can kind of predict what is coming?"

George chimed in, admitting that Julia is, in fact, the queen of rom-coms. "I hadn't really done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day—I haven't succeeded like Julia has in that forum—but I read it and thought, 'Well, if Jules is up for it, I think this could be fun.'"