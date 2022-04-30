Amal Clooney's Latest Off-the-Clock Look Included the Sexiest Thigh-High Boots
This week, Amal Clooney was in New York for a work trip attending meetings and a conference at the UN. And while on-duty, her outfits were polished and typical of what one would expect from the human rights lawyer, but once she was off-the-clock, Amal's looks ranged from edgy to downright sexy.
Take, for example, Friday afternoon, when Clooney mastered the daring thigh-high trend. Arriving back to to her hotel, Amal was dressed uncharacteristically casual in a gray cowl-neck sweater dress that was layered underneath a leopard-print coat with brown leather pockets and cuffs. A small section of her sheer black tights were visible between the dress and her super sexy, over-the-knee boots that inched past her upper thighs. The boots in question were Christian Louboutin and featured a skinny high heel and red trimming for an extra sultry touch.
Amal accessorized with statement sunglasses, a black shoulder bag, and tiny gold hoops. Her dark hair was worn down and in tousled waves, while a glossy pink lip provided the perfect finishing touch.
The look is in line with Clooney's other after-hour outings in the city. On Wednesday, when the legal powerhouse got dinner with her mom, Baria Alamuddin, Clooney surprised in a sheer party top and stilettos, and the next day, she kept the momentum going in a red lingerie-inspired dress that featured a shredded, mesh skirt and tassels that hung off her hips.