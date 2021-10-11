Amal Clooney and Her Strapless Sequined Gown Brought Old Hollywood Glamour to the Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's red carpet style has returned to form. After taking a brief hiatus from attending movie premieres and award shows during the pandemic, the human rights lawyer is back in her element and pulling out the most glamorous of looks. And at last night's screening of The Tender Bar during London Film Festival, she went the extra mile.
Wearing the dreamiest of dresses, Amal channeled Old Hollywood glam in a custom gown by 16Arlington. The strapless dress was completely covered in sequins and featured ruching at the waist and a pooling hemline. Harkening back to the days of classic cinema, she curled her glossy tresses and swept them to one side and put on a swipe of red lipstick.
Amal accessorized with pointed-toe satin heels that matched her gown and gorgeous diamond drop earrings.
Last week, Amal and George returned to the red carpet for the first time in nearly two years. For the occasion, Amal took her typical elegant style to an edgier place, and wore a semi-sheer black gown with silver appliqués and cutouts at the midriff. At the event, reporters caught up with Clooneys to see how they spent their quarantine, and during the conversation, the couple revealed that their 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander are now speaking fluent Italian and learning pranks from their dad.
One thing they definitely did not do during their time at home, though? Watched the 1997 version of Batman and Robin, starring George himself as the Caped Crusader.