Amal Clooney Just Swapped Her Office Dress for a Sheer Top and Stilettos

Amal Clooney has one of the hardest working wardrobes in New York City. Yesterday, the human rights attorney stepped out in between meetings not once but twice in dresses suited for the office. First, she wore an ivory shift with a matching trench coat and a black business bag that fit her laptop inside, and then, she changed into a beige and black polka-dot number.

After a long day of work, Amal capped off her 9-to-5 in an outfit that gave a lesson in after-hours dressing. For dinner with her mother Baria Alamuddin at 4 Charles Prime Rib in Manhattan, Clooney opted for a sheer sequined top that subtly showed off her black bra underneath. She paired the eye-catching blouse with relaxed denim and a structured black blazer. Her look was loosened by a pair of silver metallic stilettos, a tiny croc-embossed handbag, and diamond chandelier-style earrings.

Amal Clooney Sheer Top Stilettos Credit: Getty

Beauty-wise, not much changed from earlier in the day. She styled her dark hair in voluminous waves swept to the side, and swiped on pink lipstick and a stroke of black eyeliner.