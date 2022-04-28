Amal Clooney Just Swapped Her Office Dress for a Sheer Top and Stilettos
Amal Clooney has one of the hardest working wardrobes in New York City. Yesterday, the human rights attorney stepped out in between meetings not once but twice in dresses suited for the office. First, she wore an ivory shift with a matching trench coat and a black business bag that fit her laptop inside, and then, she changed into a beige and black polka-dot number.
After a long day of work, Amal capped off her 9-to-5 in an outfit that gave a lesson in after-hours dressing. For dinner with her mother Baria Alamuddin at 4 Charles Prime Rib in Manhattan, Clooney opted for a sheer sequined top that subtly showed off her black bra underneath. She paired the eye-catching blouse with relaxed denim and a structured black blazer. Her look was loosened by a pair of silver metallic stilettos, a tiny croc-embossed handbag, and diamond chandelier-style earrings.
Beauty-wise, not much changed from earlier in the day. She styled her dark hair in voluminous waves swept to the side, and swiped on pink lipstick and a stroke of black eyeliner.
When she's not working, Amal is a wife to actor George Clooney and a mother to their twins Alexander and Ella. Recently she was honored as one of Time's 2022 Women of the Year, and during her interview, Clooney revealed that she wouldn't be able to do her job without her family's support. "Marriage has been wonderful," she told the outlet. "I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother."