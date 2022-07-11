Celebrity Amal Clooney Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Daring Date Night Look This is a whole new Amal. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Amal Clooney. Photo: MEGA As a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney's style has typically been defined by her shift dresses and tailored designer pantsuits, but as of recently, the corporate fashion icon has undergone something of a sartorial transformation. Just this spring, Clooney had ditched her 9-to-5 uniform for a whole new wardrobe of sheer tops, lingerie-inspired dresses, and thigh-high boots. And yesterday, she continued this sexy style direction with a daring date night look. On Sunday, Amal stepped out for dinner with her husband George at Il Gatto Nero in Lake Como, Italy, wearing a sparkly cocktail dress. The mermaid green sequined minidress featured super thin spaghetti straps and see-through lace flourishes on the hemline and bodice. She amplified the glamour of her outfit with a bouncy blowout, a pair of statement earrings, and a caged metal clutch. Per usual, George let his wife to steal the spotlight, and dressed down in light-wash jeans and a short-sleeved navy blue button-down — literally, the same exact outfit he wore on their previous couple outing. Amal Clooney Is Making a Case for This Hotly Contested Summer Shoe Trend Last month, Amal and George met up with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a double date in the South of France. For the occasion, the barrister wore another minidress that was less late-night, more daytime. The super-short pink and neon green dress featured an eye-catching print, as well as cutouts on each side and a bow in the back. An oversized hat, wedge sandals, and big sunglasses finished off the look. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit