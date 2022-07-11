Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Daring Date Night Look

This is a whole new Amal.

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on July 11, 2022
As a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney's style has typically been defined by her shift dresses and tailored designer pantsuits, but as of recently, the corporate fashion icon has undergone something of a sartorial transformation. Just this spring, Clooney had ditched her 9-to-5 uniform for a whole new wardrobe of sheer tops, lingerie-inspired dresses, and thigh-high boots. And yesterday, she continued this sexy style direction with a daring date night look.

On Sunday, Amal stepped out for dinner with her husband George at Il Gatto Nero in Lake Como, Italy, wearing a sparkly cocktail dress. The mermaid green sequined minidress featured super thin spaghetti straps and see-through lace flourishes on the hemline and bodice. She amplified the glamour of her outfit with a bouncy blowout, a pair of statement earrings, and a caged metal clutch.

Per usual, George let his wife to steal the spotlight, and dressed down in light-wash jeans and a short-sleeved navy blue button-down — literally, the same exact outfit he wore on their previous couple outing.

Last month, Amal and George met up with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a double date in the South of France. For the occasion, the barrister wore another minidress that was less late-night, more daytime. The super-short pink and neon green dress featured an eye-catching print, as well as cutouts on each side and a bow in the back. An oversized hat, wedge sandals, and big sunglasses finished off the look.

