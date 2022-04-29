Amal Clooney Puts a Sophisticated Twist on Lingerie Dressing

On Thursday, the human rights lawyer stepped out in an alluring new look that went outside her usual style comfort zone of business-ready skirts suits and shift dresses, and wore something a little more daring. On her way to dinner in Midtown Manhattan alongside her mother Baria Alamuddin, Amal slipped on a lingerie-inspired dress in a sexy shade of red. On top, the dress featured a sheer bodice with an opaque seam running down the center, and on bottom, the seam continued, but with mesh, shredded detailing on each side. A pair of tassels, similar to the straps on a garter belt, hung down from her hips and further lent to the lingerie theme.