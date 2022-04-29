Amal Clooney Puts a Sophisticated Twist on Lingerie Dressing
Only Amal Clooney could make boudoir dressing look this elegant.
On Thursday, the human rights lawyer stepped out in an alluring new look that went outside her usual style comfort zone of business-ready skirts suits and shift dresses, and wore something a little more daring. On her way to dinner in Midtown Manhattan alongside her mother Baria Alamuddin, Amal slipped on a lingerie-inspired dress in a sexy shade of red. On top, the dress featured a sheer bodice with an opaque seam running down the center, and on bottom, the seam continued, but with mesh, shredded detailing on each side. A pair of tassels, similar to the straps on a garter belt, hung down from her hips and further lent to the lingerie theme.
The entire outfit felt risqué even though Amal was completely covered up, as the garment extended down from her neck to below-the-knee. She matched her lipstick to her dress, and accessorized with silver metallic pointed-toe heels, a reflective clutch, and glossy waves.
Yesterday, Clooney gave yet another lesson in after-hours dressing — the sophisticated way. Last night, she wore a semi-sheer party top that subtly showed off her black bra underneath while adding her signature sense of polish to the look, with a classic black blazer on top and a pair of relaxed boyfriend jeans.