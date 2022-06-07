Amal Clooney Wore a Minidress With Cutouts For a Double Date in the South of France

Amal Clooney is proving once again that she understands the assignment. After wearing a red dress that matched the red carpet at an event with Prince Charles in London, Clooney swapped her elegant evening wear for an outfit fit for a Riviera getaway. The Daily Mail reports that Clooney and her husband, George, joined their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant. Back in 2013, Gerber and George famously launched Casamigos tequila together and it's clear that the friend group has managed to separate business and pleasure. They're still besties and soaking up the sun together.