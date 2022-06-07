Amal Clooney Wore a Minidress With Cutouts For a Double Date in the South of France
Amal Clooney is proving once again that she understands the assignment. After wearing a red dress that matched the red carpet at an event with Prince Charles in London, Clooney swapped her elegant evening wear for an outfit fit for a Riviera getaway. The Daily Mail reports that Clooney and her husband, George, joined their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant. Back in 2013, Gerber and George famously launched Casamigos tequila together and it's clear that the friend group has managed to separate business and pleasure. They're still besties and soaking up the sun together.
For the occasion, Amal wore a minidress with an allover print that included shades of pink and neon green, but the pattern wasn't the only thing that was eye-catching. The super-short dress also included side cutouts and a playful bow tied on the back. She finished the look with sunglasses, an oversized hat, and wedge sandals. George chose to coordinate his blue-tinted shades with a blue polo shirt.
The Daily Mail adds that the Clooneys may be in the South of France for reasons other than catching up with friends. The two are reportedly looking to buy a home there. Rumors point to the Clooneys eyeing a home in Brignoles in the Var, specifically an estate called Domaine de Canadel. If they do sign on the dotted line, they'll just be adding to their expansive portfolio of real estate, which includes homes in Los Angeles, Mexico, and Italy — right on Lake Cuomo, of course.