Amal Clooney Matched Her Floral Dress to the Red Carpet

London rain didn't keep Amal Clooney from bringing her signature sophisticated style to the red carpet. The humanitarian and human rights lawyer attended the 2022 The Prince's Trust Awards alongside her mother, Baria Alamuddin, where the duo will present the Amal Clooney Award, which was launched in 2019. The event, which was sponsored by TJ Maxx and Homesense, the U.K.'s branch of Homegoods and TJ Maxx, took place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and, for the first time, will be televised on ITV and ITV Hub on May 26.