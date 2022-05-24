Amal Clooney Matched Her Floral Dress to the Red Carpet
London rain didn't keep Amal Clooney from bringing her signature sophisticated style to the red carpet. The humanitarian and human rights lawyer attended the 2022 The Prince's Trust Awards alongside her mother, Baria Alamuddin, where the duo will present the Amal Clooney Award, which was launched in 2019. The event, which was sponsored by TJ Maxx and Homesense, the U.K.'s branch of Homegoods and TJ Maxx, took place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and, for the first time, will be televised on ITV and ITV Hub on May 26.
Clooney wore a long, strapless column gown with an allover red floral print. She picked up the white background of the pattern with her coordinating white box clutch and pointy pumps, but she matched her lipstick to the bold print — and the red carpet. She kept the rest of the look simple, with no jewelry around her neck, and she wore her hair in loose waves.
Clooney, who has worked with The Prince's Trust in the past, hand-picks the winner of the Amal Clooney Award each year, which showcases "the work of young women who have succeeded against the odds to make a lasting difference in their communities," according to the Daily Mail.
2022 marks the 18th annual Prince's Trust Awards, which brings together athletes, actors, musicians, and other personalities to highlight the work that young people do all over U.K. Founder and President Prince Charles was also in attendance, the Daily Mail adds, though Amal's husband, George, wasn't at the event. Instead, he was busy directing his next project, The Boys In The Boat, which chronicles the tale of an Olympic rowing team.