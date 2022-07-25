Amal Clooney's Romantic White Minidress Is the Epitome of Date-Night Fashion

When it comes to date-night fashion, there are really no right answers — just wear what makes you feel confident. But if there were style rules applied to those situations, Amal Clooney would be our go-to guide for an effortless romantic wardrobe. From cutouts to sequins and everything between, her nights on the town with her husband George Clooney are practically her own personal runway.

On Friday, the happy couple stepped out in Lake Como, Italy (their usual vacation spot), for a stroll and boat ride with friends. For the occasion, Amal chose a dainty white strapless dress designed with eyelet lace and a ruffled miniskirt. She accessorized with opulent diamond drop earrings and a gold woven clutch that matched her heeled sandals.

For his part, George chose a gray suit that he wore with a white button-down shirt — sans a tie for a casual twist — and black loafers. The actor appears to be enjoying his holiday before press amps up for his upcoming film Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts, which premieres in October. The couple was joined on the outing by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and her husband, George Waud.

The husband-and-wife duo share twins Ella and Alexander, whom they welcomed in 2017. In a recent interview for Time's 12 Women of the Year, Amal gushed about her marriage to George. "Marriage has been wonderful," she said. "I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter. It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life, and to be a mother — this is how I get my balance."