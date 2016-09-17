Amal Clooney Wore the Chicest White Dress to U.N. Event

What wouldn't we give to raid Amal Clooney's closet! The 38-year-old lawyer and activist proved once again that she has the ultimate work wardrobe as she attended a N.Y.C. United Nations event wearing a simple yet stunning white dress.
Clooney made an appearance at the U.N.'s Women In The World event on Friday, and she looked perfectly put-together in a white knee-length dress that featured a neat blue-and-red stripe across the mid-section. She paired the outfit with black block-heeled pumps and understated earrings for an appropriately professional ensemble. The human rights lawyer's brown hair was curled loosely around her shoulders, and she sported a light pink lip to emphasize her natural beauty. Clooney spoke at the event, which honored human rights activist Nadia Murad, inducting her as a Goodwill Ambassador.
However, Clooney wasn't the only star at the U.N. office yesterday. Leonardo DiCaprio was also there to celebrate International Peace Day alongside Dr. Jane Goodall. The 41-year-old actor looked as handsome as ever in a sharp black suit as he posed for pictures with other attendees.
#UnitedNations Messengers of Peace Jane Goodall (@janegoodallinst) and @leonardodicaprio marked International #PeaceDay at UN Headquarters in #NYC. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was joined by a host of luminaries, including Messengers of Peace Michael Douglas, Stevie Wonder and Midori and hundreds of young people for a special event focussed on peace and the #GlobalGoals for sustainable development. "We need to learn to live in peace and harmony with nature -- and with one another", said Jane Goodall. International Day of Peace will be marked all over the world next week. Stay tuned for more pics from today's official UN commemoration. Regram @clarkegiles
