Amal Clooney Wore the Chicest White Dress to U.N. Event

What wouldn't we give to raid Amal Clooney's closet! The 38-year-old lawyer and activist proved once again that she has the ultimate work wardrobe as she attended a N.Y.C. United Nations event wearing a simple yet stunning white dress.

Clooney made an appearance at the U.N.'s Women In The World event on Friday, and she looked perfectly put-together in a white knee-length dress that featured a neat blue-and-red stripe across the mid-section. She paired the outfit with black block-heeled pumps and understated earrings for an appropriately professional ensemble. The human rights lawyer's brown hair was curled loosely around her shoulders, and she sported a light pink lip to emphasize her natural beauty. Clooney spoke at the event, which honored human rights activist Nadia Murad, inducting her as a Goodwill Ambassador.

However, Clooney wasn't the only star at the U.N. office yesterday. Leonardo DiCaprio was also there to celebrate International Peace Day alongside Dr. Jane Goodall. The 41-year-old actor looked as handsome as ever in a sharp black suit as he posed for pictures with other attendees.

