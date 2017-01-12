Amal Clooney Demos How to Layer Like a Lady on a Winter Walk with George

Another day, another unexpected look from Amal Clooney. After striking a pose in a bold floral shift and patterned tights, the chic human rights lawyer stepped out with her hubby in a more low-key look.

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted taking a walk outside their home in Sonning, U.K., bundled up for the January temps. Amal looked effortlessly cool in a cream cable-knit sweater, green jacket, and dark wash skinny jeans, which she tucked into a pair of sienna riding boots with distinctive tassels. She paired the cozy ensemble with a black wool beanie and her signature brown curls. George, for his part, was handsome in a navy trench coat and jeans.

For Amal—who we can usually expect to be smartly dressed in a power suit or bold shift when on-duty or a lacy top and skinny jeans when off—this week of looks was a departure from her typical style, but we're taking fashion inspo from them nonetheless.

For even more style ideas from the woman who made George Clooney abandon bachelorhood, click through to our gallery. Amal, we're in awe of you in more ways than one.