Amal Clooney Is Gorgeous in Ladylike Florals

Amal Clooney sure knows how to effortlessly mix business with style.

The fashionable human rights barrister, who recently announced that she hopes to take ISIS to court for acts of genocide, was channeling Jackie O. as she stepped out in New York on Saturday in a ladylike black-and-cream Michael Kors frock.

The 38-year-old, who has been in the city all week for work, turned heads in the floral printed number, which featured cream accents around the bodice, a cream midsection, and slightly sheer cream inserts on the pleated midi-length skirt.

Pointy-toed black stilettos, a classic cream handbag, and retro-inspired black sunglasses completed the British beauty's weekend look. The renowned activist and wife of George Clooney topped off her floral ensemble with a slick of pink lipstick and pulled her ringleted brunette tresses back into a voluminous ponytail.

