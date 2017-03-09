On Wednesdays, Amal Clooney Wears Pink—Shop the Look (for Less)

For most first-time moms, pregnancy wouldn’t be the choice time to experiment with daring trends, but Amal Clooney is no ordinary mom. The lawyer, who is expecting twins with hubby George, stepped out on Wednesday night in N.Y.C., wearing an all-pink look that has us seriously considering a shopping spree.

The mom-to-be swathed her baby bump in a pink velvet dress with a brick-like pattern and a cashmere overcoat from the Bottega Veneta Cruise Collection. She polished off her cheery look with a matching pink lip and black pumps, ushering in spring in (almost) head-to-toe color.

If, like Clooney, you feel like honoring Mean Girls next Wednesday, we’ve rounded up seven lookalike frocks that give off the same bright vibe—without breaking the bank. From wrap dresses to velvet sheaths and colorful prints, you’ll get an instant mood lift from these look-alike styles.