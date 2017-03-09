On Wednesdays, Amal Clooney Wears Pink—Shop the Look (for Less)

Felipe Ramales/Splash News
Olivia Bahou
Mar 09, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

For most first-time moms, pregnancy wouldn’t be the choice time to experiment with daring trends, but Amal Clooney is no ordinary mom. The lawyer, who is expecting twins with hubby George, stepped out on Wednesday night in N.Y.C., wearing an all-pink look that has us seriously considering a shopping spree.

The mom-to-be swathed her baby bump in a pink velvet dress with a brick-like pattern and a cashmere overcoat from the Bottega Veneta Cruise Collection. She polished off her cheery look with a matching pink lip and black pumps, ushering in spring in (almost) head-to-toe color.

VIDEO: George Clooney Gushes: Welcoming Twins with Amal Will Be an Adventure

 

If, like Clooney, you feel like honoring Mean Girls next Wednesday, we’ve rounded up seven lookalike frocks that give off the same bright vibe—without breaking the bank. From wrap dresses to velvet sheaths and colorful prints, you’ll get an instant mood lift from these look-alike styles.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Rae Cross Back Dress

House of Harlow 1960 available at Revolve $168 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Batwing Wrap Midi Dress

available at Topshop $70 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Velvet Metallic Drape Open Back Midi Dress

available at ASOS $83 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Floral-Print Peekaboo Tie-Neck Dress

available at Michael Kors $131 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

ASTR Elisa Dress

available at Revolve $120 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Carven Mini Dress

available at Revolve $790 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Ruffle Crepe Fit & Flare Dress

Kate Spade available at Nordstrom $328 SHOP NOW

