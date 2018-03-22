whitelogo
Alyssa Milano
Celebrity
Alyssa Milano
Videos
Alyssa Milano Calls for Wendy’s Boycott
Mar 22, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Alyssa Milano Reveals Why Health Care Will Decide Her Vote in 2018
Jan 22, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Women's March 2018: Best Celebrity Reactions
Jan 21, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Women's Rights Wins That'll Fill You With Optimism
Jan 19, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Ivanka Trump Just Praised Oprah's Golden Globes Speech—and the Internet Isn't Amused
Jan 09, 2018 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver Not Happy About Matt Damon's Sexual Misconduct Comments
Dec 16, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Hollywood Rejoices Over Doug Jones's Victory in Alabama Senate Race
Dec 13, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Alyssa Milano Says Georgina Chapman Is Going Through “Very Dark Times” After Leaving Harvey Weinstein
Dec 06, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Christmas
9 Celebrities Winning the Elf on the Shelf Game
Nov 20, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Men Are Responding to the #MeToo Campaign with a New Social Media Movement
Oct 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Alyssa Milano Prompts #MeToo Twitter Movement to Raise Awareness of Widespread Sexual Harassment
Oct 16, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Alyssa Milano Is Not Afraid to Get Political—Despite Twitter Threats
Aug 29, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Celebrities Share Tributes to Victims of the Barcelona Terror Attack
Aug 17, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Alyssa Milano Prayed for Shannen Doherty "Daily" as She Battled Cancer
Jun 30, 2017 @ 10:00 am
TV Shows
Charmed
Getting Rebooted by CW with Retro Twist
Jan 05, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Anna Kendrick and Kellan Lutz Exchange More Flirtatious Tweets—See Them Here
Mar 31, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Alyssa Milano Revisits Her Charmed-Era Pixie Cut
Dec 21, 2015 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Alyssa Milano Shows Off Sexy Swimsuit Body: "I'm Sucking It In"
Nov 04, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Alyssa Milano Shares the Ultimate '80s #TBT
Oct 30, 2015 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Alyssa Milano Posts the Cutest Photo of Her Son and Daughter—and Their Chubby Cheeks
Sep 22, 2015 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity Moms
Need A Last Minute Mother's Day Present? Alyssa Milano Has You Covered With Gifts That Give Back
May 09, 2015 @ 11:45 am
