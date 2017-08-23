whitelogo
whitelogo
Alyson Hannigan
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Alyson Hannigan
Hair
12 Super Unrealistic High School-Centered Movies
Aug 23, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Cast Reunites for a 20th Anniversary Celebration
Mar 29, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
How I Met Your Mother
Star Alyson Hannigan Is Selling Her Adorable L.A. Home for $8.8 Million—Peek Inside!
Oct 26, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
Fashion
6 Iconic '90s Characters We're Still Taking Fashion Cues from
Aug 15, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity
Celebrity Wedding: Alyson Hannigan & Alexis Denisof
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!