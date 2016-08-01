Ally Hilfiger Is Engaged to Steve Hash

Ally Hilfiger, daughter of iconic American designer Tommy Hilfiger and his first wife Susie Hilfiger, is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Steve Hash.

RELATED: The Most Stunning Celebrity Engagement Rings EVER

"I was so surprised and overwhelmed with happiness and excitement," the 31-year-old told People about the big moment.

Steve popped the question in July 2016 in one of the world's most romantic cities: Paris. Making the moment even more magical, Ally was presented with a ring Steve had designed himself.

One night in Paris... A photo posted by LONE WOLF (@stevehash) on Jul 1, 2016 at 10:00am PDT

While the couple hasn't revealed all about their special day—or, you know, just haven't gotten that far into planning mode yet—the former star of MTV's Rich Girls did reveal where the nuptials will be held.

"We are having fun planning a lovely wedding at our family's home in Connecticut," she added.

⛵️⚓️❤️ photo by @thomasjhilfiger A photo posted by Ally Hilfiger (@allyhilfiger) on Jul 8, 2016 at 11:08am PDT

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Is Engaged—See Her Ring!

The pair, who have been together for nearly six years already, are parents to 17-month-old daughter Harley.

Lil fam 💗💗💗💗💗 A photo posted by Ally Hilfiger (@allyhilfiger) on Jul 9, 2016 at 6:18am PDT

As People points out, this is a busy time for Ally as the bride-to-be released her debut book, Bite Me: How Lyme Disease Stole My Childhood, Made Me Crazy, and Almost Killed Me, earlier this year, which chronicles her life as she's dealt with the illness.

Congrats to the lovely couple! We can't wait to see what Ally rocks when she and Steve say "I do."