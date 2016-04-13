13 Times Birthday Girl Allison Williams and Her Dog Moxie Defined #PuppyLove on Instagram

Happy birthday to one of our favorite Girls, Allison Williams! The actress is ringing in her 28th birthday today and what better way to celebrate the special event than with a furry friend? Williams and her husband, Ricky Van Veen, are proud parents to a Golden Retriever-mix named Moxie, and Williams's Instagram feed is essentially a love note to her not-so-little pup.
The Williams-Veen family adopted Moxie, a rescue dog from the North Shore Animal League, when she was believed to be 10-weeks-old. Today, Moxie has made herself at home with her newfound family and even takes trips to the beach with her maternal grandfather, Brian Williams.
Aside from being a mom to Moxie, Williams—who plays Marnie in HBO's Girls, which is now in its fifth season—is proving she's more than an actress alone, and is currently serving as the creative director to the Keds Collective. You can even catch Williams in all of her glory in their spring 2016 ad campaigns.
As for Williams's new venture, she recently dished about her gig to InStyle during New York Fashion Week, where she was on hand to celebrate the iconic shoe brand's 100-year history. "I love anything that drives towards girls being able to determine their own identity. And putting ladies first, that's my thing."
All that girl power seems to be rubbing off on Moxie, as she herself has clearly developed into a full-grown dog. To celebrate the Girls star's 28th birthday, scroll through 13 photos of Williams and Moxie that define #PuppyLove:
I tried to use my low, serious voice like I was taught. But while my husband and I listened lazily in the other room (thinking she couldn't do THAT much damage, plus she doesn't eat stuffing whenever a toy meets its end), this is what Moxie did to her dog bed. When I finally went to see what she had done, I found it so hilariously disastrous that I had trouble being mad. #WhatDidYouDo #ParentingInPJs
1 year ago today, we brought this little nugget home. She was about 2 months old, and it took us a few days to decide what her name should be. Because she survived for those 2 months without a home, and because she attacked the world with spunk, we named her Moxie. She has made us so happy every single day since then, and adopting her was one of the best things we ever did. We love you, Mox!! Happy anniversary! 🐾🐾
Moxie, I know you can't read, but you are (estimated to be) 1 year old today. Here we are when we first met. The look on my face reflects the profound connection I felt from the moment I hugged your fluffy puppy body. Thank you for coming into our lives when we really needed you. #MoxieTurns1 #YouRescuedUsWhenWeRescuedYou
In honor of #NationalPuppyDay, meet the new member of my family, Moxie. We adopted her from @animalleague, so since she's a rescue we're not exactly sure age/breed. They think 10 weeks and Golden mix. My heart bursts for this lady. Even when she wakes me up at night. #ObviNoFilter #SoTired #SoWorthIt