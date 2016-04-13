13 Times Birthday Girl Allison Williams and Her Dog Moxie Defined #PuppyLove on Instagram

Noam Galai
Josephine Cusumano
Apr 13, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday to one of our favorite Girls, Allison Williams! The actress is ringing in her 28th birthday today and what better way to celebrate the special event than with a furry friend? Williams and her husband, Ricky Van Veen, are proud parents to a Golden Retriever-mix named Moxie, and Williams's Instagram feed is essentially a love note to her not-so-little pup.

The Williams-Veen family adopted Moxie, a rescue dog from the North Shore Animal League, when she was believed to be 10-weeks-old. Today, Moxie has made herself at home with her newfound family and even takes trips to the beach with her maternal grandfather, Brian Williams.

Aside from being a mom to Moxie, Williams—who plays Marnie in HBO's Girls, which is now in its fifth season—is proving she's more than an actress alone, and is currently serving as the creative director to the Keds Collective. You can even catch Williams in all of her glory in their spring 2016 ad campaigns.

VIDEO: Watch Allison Williams Amp Up the Girl Power in This Spring 2016 Campaign Video for Keds

As for Williams's new venture, she recently dished about her gig to InStyle during New York Fashion Week, where she was on hand to celebrate the iconic shoe brand's 100-year history. "I love anything that drives towards girls being able to determine their own identity. And putting ladies first, that's my thing."

All that girl power seems to be rubbing off on Moxie, as she herself has clearly developed into a full-grown dog. To celebrate the Girls star's 28th birthday, scroll through 13 photos of Williams and Moxie that define #PuppyLove:

Truly don't know if this is even a pose...I feel like I saw @karliekloss do it once. #Namaste? #PuppyPilates

A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on

Road trippin' with my main b, who has apparently taken up meditation. #OmMoxie #ObviNotDriving

A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on

Just cause a little #VintageMoxie can't hurt on a rainy Tuesday. #Buds

A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on

They say humans start to resemble the dogs they love, but frankly, I don't see it. #Selfie #BFF

A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on

Just two girls gabbin' on the Jersey Shore. Happy Saturday!! 👣🐾 Love, Moxie and my big feet

A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!