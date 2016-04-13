13 Times Birthday Girl Allison Williams and Her Dog Moxie Defined #PuppyLove on Instagram

Happy birthday to one of our favorite Girls, Allison Williams! The actress is ringing in her 28th birthday today and what better way to celebrate the special event than with a furry friend? Williams and her husband, Ricky Van Veen, are proud parents to a Golden Retriever-mix named Moxie, and Williams's Instagram feed is essentially a love note to her not-so-little pup.

The Williams-Veen family adopted Moxie, a rescue dog from the North Shore Animal League, when she was believed to be 10-weeks-old. Today, Moxie has made herself at home with her newfound family and even takes trips to the beach with her maternal grandfather, Brian Williams.

At least 2 out of 3 of us didn't get distracted by a rogue seagull. 📷 by Ricky, with my new camera. #TwoOuttaThreeAintBad A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Aug 25, 2015 at 11:01am PDT

Aside from being a mom to Moxie, Williams—who plays Marnie in HBO's Girls, which is now in its fifth season—is proving she's more than an actress alone, and is currently serving as the creative director to the Keds Collective. You can even catch Williams in all of her glory in their spring 2016 ad campaigns.

VIDEO: Watch Allison Williams Amp Up the Girl Power in This Spring 2016 Campaign Video for Keds

As for Williams's new venture, she recently dished about her gig to InStyle during New York Fashion Week, where she was on hand to celebrate the iconic shoe brand's 100-year history. "I love anything that drives towards girls being able to determine their own identity. And putting ladies first, that's my thing."

All that girl power seems to be rubbing off on Moxie, as she herself has clearly developed into a full-grown dog. To celebrate the Girls star's 28th birthday, scroll through 13 photos of Williams and Moxie that define #PuppyLove:

Happiness is: watching @americanidol with my sweet Moxie. ❤️ (La'Porsha is my 👑, but they're all so damn talented) #IdolPleaseDontGo A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Mar 31, 2016 at 10:20pm PDT

Pro tip: lying on the floor with a dog = great for Peeps-induced tummy aches. Happy Easter from me and my bunny rabbit. I hope you all got kisses from the Moxie in your life. 👅🐥🐰💕 A video posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Mar 27, 2016 at 4:50pm PDT

Truly don't know if this is even a pose...I feel like I saw @karliekloss do it once. #Namaste? #PuppyPilates A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Feb 7, 2016 at 11:22am PST

Road trippin' with my main b, who has apparently taken up meditation. #OmMoxie #ObviNotDriving A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Jan 31, 2016 at 10:27am PST

Just cause a little #VintageMoxie can't hurt on a rainy Tuesday. #Buds A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Nov 10, 2015 at 9:04am PST

They say humans start to resemble the dogs they love, but frankly, I don't see it. #Selfie #BFF A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Aug 24, 2015 at 10:13am PDT

When you thought you were ready to jump in...but then you need your Mom to come scoop you up. #WCW #HoldOnTight #LaterGram 💪🏼 A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Jul 15, 2015 at 7:55am PDT

You know it's been a busy week when you don't watch The Bachelorette with your pal until Thursday night!! Happy Friday everyone. #TonguesOut #PawsTuckedIn A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on Jun 19, 2015 at 4:22am PDT