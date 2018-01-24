An A-Z Guide to All the Celebrity Names You Don't Know How to Pronounce

theellenshow/Instagram
Olivia Bahou
Jan 24, 2018

It's a situation that happens far too often: You're having a conversation about a celebrity with your friends, but you're not entirely sure how to pronounce the name.

Let's take Joe Manganiello, for instance. You can either pretend that you can't remember his name and start rattling off identifiers. "He's Sofía Vergara's husband! He was in Magic Mike!" Or, you can take a stab at pronouncing it and risk getting admonished by a major True Blood fan. "It's Manganiello, with a hard 'G.'" You hang your head in shame. 

Even celebrities have a hard time getting it right. Tiffany Haddish made headlines during the Oscar nominations announcement, when she struggled with saying nominees like "David Kaluuya" and "Timothée Chalamet."

That's why we created this handy guide to pronouncing all of those difficult celebrity names. Keep scrolling to learn which letters are silent, which "J"s are actually "Y"s, and how the heck to say "Quvenzhané." You'll never stumble over "Nikolaj Coster-Waldau" again.

1 of 30 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Amanda Seyfried

You may think this one is a slam dunk, but it's actually "SIGH-fred," not "Say-fried." Listen to her pronounce it in this clip.

2 of 30 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Anders Holm

Holm's name looks simple, but it's actually pronounced "ON-ders."

3 of 30 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Anna Faris

There are multiple ways to pronounce "Anna." In Faris's case, it's AH-na, not AN-na.

4 of 30 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Charlize Theron

Theron is no stranger to having you mess up her name. It's "Ther-in," not "Ther-own."

5 of 30 George Pimentel/Getty

Chloë Sevigny

Another name that's not what it seems. Instead of "Seven-yay," say "Seven-e."

6 of 30 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

David Kaluuya

David's last name is pronounced "kah-LOO-ya." Someone should tell Tiffany Haddish.

7 of 30 Jim Spellman/WireImage

David Oyelowo

According to the Selma star, the best way to remember the pronunciation of his last name is to say "o-yellow-o."

8 of 30 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Demi Moore

Contrary to popular belief, it's "Duh-me," not "Deh-mi."

9 of 30 Angela Weiss/Getty

Eva Mendes

Nope, it's not "Ee-va" but "Ava." Game changer.

10 of 30 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Gabourey Sidibe

According to the Precious star, Gabourey rhimes with Cabaret.

11 of 30 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ian Somerhalder

If you listen to Somerhalder introduce himself, the first two syllables in his last name sound like "summer," not "somer."

12 of 30 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Idina Menzel

While it'd be hard to flub Idina's name as badly as John Travolta did, get it right by saying "Uh-Dina" instead "EE-Dina."

13 of 30 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Idris Elba

This hunk may be smooth but pronouncing his name definitely isn't. Think "Eh-dris" instead of "Ee-dris" and you'll be on the right track.

14 of 30 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Joaquin Phoenix

This one definitely has a silent "J." It's "Wah-keen," not whatever you just mumbled to yourself.

15 of 30 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Joe Manganiello

There's no "J" sound in the pronunciation of this name. Listen to Joe say it himself: Say "mang" as in "mango," and then add "anello." 

16 of 30 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

The actress recorded a helpful video to teach us how to say her name with Kenyan, American, and Mexican accents.

17 of 30 Mike Coppola/Getty

Mariska Hargitay

To remember how to pronounce this name, think of it as missing an "H." To say it correctly, try "Mar-ish-ka" instead of "Mariska."

18 of 30 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Mia Wasikowska

This one's a toughy. Wasikowska is pronounced "VAH-shee-KOF-ska."

19 of 30 Kevin Winter/Getty

Milla Jovovich

Yet another "J" that you won't hear in her name. It's pronounced "YOH-ve-vich."

20 of 30 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

For when you can't just call him Jaime Lannister, don't pronounce the "j." It's "Nee-ko-ly."

21 of 30 C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Quvenzhané Wallis

Don't take it from me: Repeat after the young Oscar nominee.

22 of 30 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Rachel Weisz

This time, a deceiving "W." Rachel's last name is pronounced "Vice."

23 of 30 Franco Origlia/Getty

Ralph Fiennes

Call him He Who Must Not Be Named—because everyone is saying it wrong. It's not "Ralph" but "Rafe." Rafe Fines, to be exact.

24 of 30 Jerod Harris/WireImage

Ryan Phillippe

Ditch the fancy French accent. Ryan's last name is actually pronounced like the named Philip, with a Canadian "eh" at the end.

25 of 30 Ben Gabbe/Getty

Saoirse Ronan

Thanks to this handy sign from Ellen DeGeneres, we learned that "Saorise" is pronounced like "Sur-sha."

26 of 30 Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Steve Buscemi

No, it's not "Boo-skemi" or "Boo-schemi": It's "Boo-semi." Game changer.

27 of 30 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Taylor Lautner

In a behind-the-scenes video from 2011, the Twilight star introduces himself as Taylor LAUT-ner, not LOTT-ner. Mind blown.

28 of 30 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet

While his name is written the French way, the Oscar nominee pronounces it "Timothy." As for his last name, it's "SHALL-uh-MAY." Listen to him say it here.

29 of 30 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Zendaya

This name is easier to pronounce than we make it. Say it "Zen-DAY-uh," not "Zen-DIE-uh," just like she instructs.

30 of 30 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Zosia Mamet

Instead of "ZOH-sha," this name "rhymes with Sasha."

