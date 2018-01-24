An A-Z Guide to All the Celebrity Names You Don't Know How to Pronounce

It's a situation that happens far too often: You're having a conversation about a celebrity with your friends, but you're not entirely sure how to pronounce the name.

Let's take Joe Manganiello, for instance. You can either pretend that you can't remember his name and start rattling off identifiers. "He's Sofía Vergara's husband! He was in Magic Mike!" Or, you can take a stab at pronouncing it and risk getting admonished by a major True Blood fan. "It's Manganiello, with a hard 'G.'" You hang your head in shame.

Even celebrities have a hard time getting it right. Tiffany Haddish made headlines during the Oscar nominations announcement, when she struggled with saying nominees like "David Kaluuya" and "Timothée Chalamet."

That's why we created this handy guide to pronouncing all of those difficult celebrity names. Keep scrolling to learn which letters are silent, which "J"s are actually "Y"s, and how the heck to say "Quvenzhané." You'll never stumble over "Nikolaj Coster-Waldau" again.